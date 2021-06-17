2 of 11
Raazi star Alia Bhatt reportedly paid Rs320 million(Dh.16million approx) for a posh 2,460-square-foot apartment on the fifth floor of Bandra's Pali Hill Vastu building in November 2020, according to reports. Fun fact: Her boyfriend, Ranbir Kapoor, lives on the 7th level of the same building.
Image Credit: Insta/aliaabhatt
According to reports, ‘Tanhaji’ actor, Ajay Devgn purchased a 590 square-yard luxurious property in Juhu for Rs600 million in June 2021.
Image Credit: Insta/ajaydevgn
Sunny Leone purchased a flat worth Rs160 million in the same building as Amitabh Bachchan (Atlantis), which is currently under development, in April 2021.
Image Credit: Insta/sunnyleone
Amitabh Bachchan purchased a duplex on the 27th and 28th floors of the Atlantis building in Oshiwara in May 2021. The flat is now under development and will be worth roughly Rs310 million. It will span 5,700 square feet.
Image Credit:
Hrithik Roshan already owns a sea-facing residence in Juhu, but he just splurged on three new penthouse units in a building on the Juhu-Versova Link Road for a total of 1 billion sometime in October 2020. The apartments, which are located on the 14th, 15th, and 16th floors of the structure, have an uninterrupted view of the Arabian Sea.
Image Credit: Insta/hrithikroshan
When Vikrant Massey and his fiancée, Sheetal Thakur, bought a beautiful property in Mumbai last November he told his fans about it on social media.
Image Credit: Insta/vikrantmassey
Janhvi Kapoor is said to have purchased a luxury home in Mumbai’s star-studded Juhu area for Rs390 million in January 2021. The residence is said to be three stories high in a fancy complex.
Image Credit: insta/janhvikapoor
Arjun Kapoor reportedly purchased a 4BHK flat in a prestigious Bandra neighbourhood, in Mumbai, for roughly Rs200-220 million in May 2021. His new apartment appears to be in the same building as partner Malaika Arora's flat, where she lives with her teenage son.
Image Credit: ints/arjunkapoor
Arshad Warsi bought a beautiful property in Goa, allegedly built in 1875 in June 2020.
Image Credit: IANS
Ayushmann Khurrana purchased a Rs90 million property in Panchkula, near Chandigarh, for his family in July 2020.
Image Credit: insta/ayushmannk