Actor and model Milind Soman turns 57 today and to celebrate the occasion he took a holiday to the Maldives with his wife Ankita Konwar. The couple flew to the popular beach location and have been enjoying their time there.

Soman took to his Instagram to share vignettes of his holiday with fans. In one picture, he was seen in a pool and wrote in the caption: “Happy 57! Best place to be.”

Konwar too shared glimpses of her beautiful vacation with her hubby.

Despite the fact that Konwar and Soman are over 26 years apart in age, the husband and wife duo have a similar passion for exercise. Konwar and Soman are one of the fittest couples in B-town, who have been setting fitness and couple goals for their fans by working out together, participating in marathons, and going for long runs.

As a fitness enthusiast, Soman has always taken excellent care of his physique, allowing him to live a happy and healthy life. Soman has been in the modelling industry for many years and is still a tough competitor for aspiring models. His interest in fitness is not new, but his perseverance and determination at the age of 57 are inspiring.

In an interview with Hindustan times, Soman revealed that he doesn’t work out for long hours and neither does he have a super strict diet. He said, "I don't have cheat days because I have no restrictions. I have no diet. I eat everything. Whatever you put in front of me, everything. I just focus on a few things sometimes like I need to eat a lot of vegetables, and a lot of fruits, but I eat everything else. I eat sweets, chocolates, pastries, pizza, hamburgers, anything."

After appearing in Alisha Chinai’s music video ‘Made In India’ in 1995, he became a household name in India. Soman has appeared in a number of films, including ‘Chef’, ‘Bajirao Mastani’ and ‘16th December’. Soman is a supermodel as well as a marathon runner.