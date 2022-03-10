Dubai: The first full trailer of 'Jalsa', starring Vidya Balan and Shefali Shah, was released this week.
This will be the first time that these two leading ladies share the screen. Balan plays a journalist named Maya, while Shefali plays Rukshana, Maya's house-help in the movie.
The trailer opens with the scene of a young girl being chased by a man, but she ends up being hit by a car. Mirroring real-life cases, the trailer shows the investigation by the police and a media house. Shefali Shah, who is shown as a brave mother named Rukshana, plays a strong role and is shown as being against judging her daughter for being out late at night.
As the investigation continues a journalist briefs her boss Maya (Vidya Balan) about the case. Balan takes a keen interest but a man is seen telling her, “It's better to hide a story these days.”
The trailer promises a gritty crime drama with high stakes involved. Apart from Shefali Shah and Vidya Balan, Jalsa also features Rohini Hattangadi, Surya Kasibhatla, Kashish Rizwan, Shafeen Patel, Vidhatri Bandi, Ghanshyam Lalsa, Shrikant Mohan Yadav, and Junaid Khan with Manav Kaul.
At the trailer launch of 'Jalsa', Balan also revealed how she finally agreed to do the film. "Then one day when Suresh told me over a general chat that he reworked the script, I said I'd like to hear it again. I knew I wanted to do it, but didn't tell him. I just wanted to read and be sure. I read and I was like, 'I am on'," Balan said as reported by PTI.
Balan and Suresh Triveni have earlier worked together in 'Tumhari Sulu', and 'Jalsa' is their second project.