Valentine’s Day may be a week away, but love has already come knocking in the lives of Bollywood actors Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra who are now man and wife. And, the pictures are finally out. The two looked resplendent in blush-coloured clothes in the images released by the groom on his social media handle.

"We seek your blessings and love in our journey ahead," wrote the groom Sidharth along with a series of three dreamy images. The same message and pictures were posted on the bride Kiara's social media channels.

They joked that their ride has now closed and "their booking with each other is now permanent" in Hindi, alluding to their updated relationship status.

Sidharth Malhotra gives a peck to his new bride Kiara Advani

Kiara, who made a radiant bride, paired her pastel-shade lehenga designed by Manish Malhotra with a statement emerald and diamond necklace along with massive matching studs. The two were also spotted in jasmine-woven garlands. If the dreamy pictures are anything to go by, these two looked like a match made in heaven.

Just like Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's mushy marriage portraits, Kiara and Sidharth also made for an adorable pair. In one of the pictures shared by the couple, the two are seen looking at each other fondly.

Image Credit: insta/sidmalhotra

Earlier today, this good-looking and wholesome pair got married at a private ceremony in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan.

It's no secret that this couple enjoyed a lush wedding ceremony surrounded by select family and friends at Jaisalmer’s palatial Suryagarh Palace.

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra have acted together in films like 'Shershah' Image Credit: IANS

Earlier in the day, we saw a wedding procession make their way into the palace-turned-hotel.

Rajasthan, a popular Bollywood wedding destination?

Let’s not forget Rajasthan is a popular playground and wedding destination venue for Bollywood stars when they decide to take the marital plunge. Earlier, actors including Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal chose to marry in Rajasthan surrounded by their family and friends.

Like them, Kiara and Sidharth also chose to marry in private even though the unrelenting paparazzi camped outside to get any information about this big fat Bollywood wedding. In the last few days, these two were understandably the most-watched couple in Bollywood. Their every move, along with the guests who landed in Rajasthan, were chronicled with great interest.

But public figures - especially Bollywood and Hollywood stars - prefer to be in control when it comes to their weddings. A strict no-phones policy was exercised with guests being gently warned about not posting any wedding-related images on their social media feeds. During the pre-wedding rituals, phones were off their persons to avoid any accidental leakage of pictures from the ceremony.

In the past, Bollywood stars such as Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, and Deepika Padukone have not relied on paparazzi or traditional press to release their wedding images. Most of them just take to their social media handles to put out the first pictures from their own wedding. When they choose that orchestrated option, you are in full control and the portraits of the couple are often near perfection. Remember, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra’s feel-good images from their wedding weekend which they drip-fed their fans on their various looks at their nuptials.

Not so long ago, Bhatt and Kapoor also posted images of their wedding looks on Bhatt’s social media account before stepping out to greet the paparazzi.

Recently, cricketer KL Rahul and Bollywood actress Athiya Shetty also followed the same routine of posting orchestrated wedding images in absolute unison. They later stepped out to greet the paparazzi camped outside her father Suniel Shetty’s farmhouse, which was also their wedding venue.

Athiya Shetty's brother Ahan Shetty take part in his sister's wedding with cricketer KL Rahul

While privacy and secrecy are a recurring themes in these celebrity weddings, there’s no denying that these weddings are an overt display of decadence, pomp, and materialism.

The images -- that are yet to be released from Kiara and Sidarth's wedding in Jaisalmer -- may also provide ample proof that these two Bollywood sweethearts had pulled all stops to make their wedding a memorable event of their lives.

Kiara Advani Image Credit: Instagram.com/kiaraadvani

If reports are to be believed, the two will move into their new palatial home in Mumbai costing over Rs7billion after their destination wedding in Rajasthan.

Kiara and Sidharth are one Bollywood’s most beloved couples and are doing well on their career fronts too. If Kiara has hits like ‘Kabir Singh’ and ‘Lust Stories’ under her belt, Sidharth - a self-made actor - boasts hits like the hit war drama‘Shershaah’. What we love about this couple is that they are a portrait of a modern day couple who love to travel and globe-trot around the world.

When it comes to planning this dreamy wedding, both Kiara and Sidharth -- who have over 50 million followers on Instagram alone together -- were on top of their game.

It should also come as no surprise if the bride has chosen her confidante and talented fashion designer, Manish Malhotra, to design her wedding trousseau. When the paparazzi, anchored outside the wedding venue, questioned a few men -- who were a part of the wedding procession - they claimed that the bride and groom were dressed in pink and silver shades.

Image Credit: insta/ manishmalhotra05's

Malhtora has been with the bride from the word go. He was spotted along with Advani exiting the airport at Rajasthan a few days ago. Apparently, Kiara had flown into Rajasthan in a private jet, arranged by Isha Ambani, the business mogul Mukesh Ambani’s daughter. The two were thick school mates and their friendship lasted long after their student life ended.

Like most couples in Bollywood, Kiara and Sidharth have never opened up about their relationship with the press and have studiously kept their private lives under wraps. The only time where they let their guard down is when they post pictures of them holidaying together. In the recent past, the two were spotted holiday with the likes of Karan Johar and Manish Malhotra on New Year’s Eve.

The guestlist for this starry wedding was also tight.

Kiara’s close pal and co-star from her blockbuster ‘Kabir Singh’, Shahid Kapoor, were the first celebrity friends to land in Rajasthan for their special weekend. It’s no secret that Shahid and Kiara go a long way back. Their collaboration in ‘Kabir Singh’ only made their friendship stronger. In an episode of ‘Koffee With Karan’ in which Shahid and Kiara appeared together, the two were spotted pulling each other’s legs and dropping broad hints about Kiara’s relationship status with Sidharth.

Image Credit: Insta/ kiaraaliaadvani

Actress Juhi Chawla were also one of the select guests from the industry. Chawla has been posting images about her sumptuous breakfast from her hotel room.