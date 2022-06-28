Bollywood actors Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khattar, and Siddhant Chaturvedi unveiled the first look poster and release date of their horror comedy, ‘Phone Bhoot’.
Taking to their respective Instagram handles, the actors shared the poster and said the movie would arrive “on 7th Oct, 2022 at cinemas near you.”
In the picture, the trio of Kaif, Khattar and Chaturvedi can be seen in a quirky avatar.
The poster also revealed actors Jackie Shroff, Sheeba Chaddha, Surender Thakur and Nidhi Bisht as ghost in the background.
Directed by Gurmmeet Singh, ‘Phone Bhoot’ is produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani of Excel Entertainment. The horror-comedy has been written by Ravi Shankaran and Jasvinder Singh Bath.
Earlier, Kaif shared some ‘behind-the-scenes’ pictures with her co-stars Khattar and Chaturvedi having fun at the set.
On the work front, Kaif has quite a few films in the pipeline. Apart from ‘Phone Bhoot’, she will be seen sharing the screen with Salman Khan in ‘Tiger 3’ and with Vijay Sethupathi in ‘Merry Christmas’. She has also been signed by Excel Entertainment to star in ‘Jee Le Zaraa’ co-starring Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra Jonas.
Meanwhile, Chaturvedi will be seen in Zoya Akhtar’s ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahaan’ opposite Ananya Panday and Khattar has ‘Pippa’ up for release, alongside Mrunal Thakur.