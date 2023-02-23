'Four More Shots Please!' fame actress Maanvi Gagroo has tied the knot with comedian Kumar Varun. On Thursday, Maanvi took to Instagram and shared the good news with her fans and followers.
Posting pictures from her intimate wedding ceremony, Maanvi wrote, "In the presence of our close friends and family, today, on this palindrome-ish date, of 23~02~2023, we made it official, in every way. You've loved and supported us in our individual journeys, please continue to bless us in our journey together.Happy #2323 #KGotVi."
The actress looked beautiful in a red saree. She kept her look simple with minimal make-up and statement jewellery. On the other hand, Varun opted for a white sherwani for his D-Day. The wedding was a close-knit affair with only family members and close friends in attendance.
In January this year, Gagroo had shared news of her engagement. Sharing a picture of herself showing off her ring, she wrote, "So this happened #Engaged."
If reports are to be believed, the newly-wed met through common friends and started dating about a year ago.