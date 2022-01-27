With social media abuzz with pictures from Mouni Roy’s henna or mehendi and haldi pre-wedding ceremonies on Wednesday, the first picture of the Bollywood actress as a bride has finally made it to social media as stands beside her Dubai-based fiance Suraj Nambiar.
By the looks of the image, the couple have already tied the knot today in an intimate ceremony in Goa.
According to the images, the couple appear to have married following a traditional Malayali wedding ceremony.
Taking to her Instagram handle yesterday, Roy shared her first picture with Nambiar in which she can be seen hugging and sharing a smile with her husband-to-be.
She captioned the picture with a simple message: “Everything #HariOm.”
Fans, friends and fellow industry members flooded the post with congratulatory messages.
Actor Mandira Bedi, who is also attending the wedding festivities, wrote:, “God bless you Mon and Suraj. Love you both so much.”
“Finallyyyyyyyy,” actor Jia Mustafa added.
According to reports, the couple has been forced to arrange a low-key wedding on account of the pandemic.
On Wednesday, Roy’s fanclubs and some of the wedding guests, including her ‘Naagin’ co-star Arjun Bijlani and Bedi, shared some fun-filled moments from the pre-wedding ceremonies with several videos featuring the bride dancing with abandon and enjoying the festivities.