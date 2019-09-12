On Sara Ali Khan’s 24th birthday on Monday, the makers of \"Coolie No 1\" unveiled its first look with actor Varun Dhawan and Sara promising a fresh edge to the 1995 remake. Image Credit: IANS

‘Coolie No 1’ co-producer Jackky Bhagnani has assured that everyone is safe on the sets of the movie and there have been no casualties from the fire that broke out on Wednesday in Mumbai.

Taking to Twitter, Jackky posted on Wednesday evening: “We would like to thank the firefighters, Mumbai Police and the BMC officials for their immediate assistance, after a concerning situation on the sets of #Coolieno1. The fire was put out immediately with no casualties. I want to thank everyone for their concern and wishes.”

The incident happened around 12.30 a.m. early on Wednesday on the set, which is located at Filmistan studio in Goregaon. Even though there have been no casualties, it is not known whether the shooting schedule would remain unaffected due to the fire or not.