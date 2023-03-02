Celebrity interior designer and Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's wife Gauri Khan is in legal trouble after a first information report was registered against her in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh.
The FIR, which has been registered under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 409 (criminal breach of trust), was registered at the Sushant Golf City police station. In India, an FIR is a document prepared by the police once they receive a complaint and forms the basis for investigation.
The managing director and director of Tulsiyani Construction and Development Limited, Anil Kumar Tulsiyani and Mahesh Tulsiyani, and Gauri Khan have been named in the FIR.
They have been accused of not delivering a flat to a buyer even after receiving payment of approximately Rs 8.6 million.
Kirat Jaswant Shah, a resident of Mumbai, has filed the complaint, claiming that he had paid the entire amount for the flat, but has yet to receive possession of the same. The apartment in question is located in the Tulsiani Golf View project in the Sushant Golf City area of Lucknow.
The buyer alleges that Khan's promotion of the project influenced his decision to buy the apartment. She's considered among the top interior designers in Bollywood and has decorated the homes of celebrities like Sidharth Malhotra, Farah Khan, Ranbir Kapoor and Jacqueline Fernandez, among others.
The FIR against Khan comes at a time when her husband Shah Rukh has been basking in the success of his recent blockbuster 'Pathaan'. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the action-packed spy thriller grossed over Rs 500 crore (Dh222.4 million) in Hindi within a month of release and has crossed the Rs 1,000 crore-mark (Dh444.8 million) worldwide.