Actress Fatima Sana Shaikh feels bad that her last film ‘Thugs of Hindostan’ bombed at the box office.
The presence of big stars such as Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan and Katrina Kaif couldn’t save it from the wrath of audiences and critics.
“It hasn’t done well. It is very heartbreaking. It is very sad because we all tried to make a good film but unfortunately, it didn’t do well. People didn’t like it so, I am feeling very bad for it,” she said at an event.
Shaikh is currently working with Rajkummar Rao on Anurag Basu’s directorial, a sequel to ‘Life In A Metro’, though she said: “I don’t think it is called that.”
The ‘Dangal’ star is looking forward to Netflix film ‘Selection Day’, which is a story of two brothers and their father who wants his sons to pursue cricket as their career.
“I am really excited and looking forward to see it because I found the trailer really interesting. I am also happy that a lot of Indian shows are being made for Netflix and we [actors] are getting more opportunities. Even writers, directors and technicians,” she said.
“Now, we have lot of options in terms of viewing and performing. So, I feel it’s great that such show and series are out,” she said.
Speaking about her debut in ‘Dangal’, which revolved around wrestling, Shaikh said: “I run away from playing sports. It was the requirement for my film [‘Dangal’] therefore, I had to do it otherwise, sports and I don’t get along really well.”