Ahead of his upcoming wedding, Bollywood actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar, along with his sister Zoya Akhtar, have announced their first joint series that will feature on Netflix titled ‘Eternally Confused and Eager for Love’.

Farhan’s Excel Media, which he runs with partner Ritesh Sidhwani, along with Zoya’s Tiger Baby are jointly producing this coming-of-age drama, which stars Vihaan Samat in the lead, along with Rahul Bose, Suchitra Pillai, Jim Sarbh, Ankur Rathee and Dalai.

Farhan and Zoya Akhtar Image Credit: Instagram.com/faroutakhtar

The series is created and directed by Rahul Nair and is a quirky look into the life of Ray, a confused 24-year-old who takes a few tumbles in the bid of finding true love. Helping him on this journey of self-discovery is his imaginary friend ‘Wiz’. The series will feature on the streaming giant from March 18.

“’Eternally Confused and Eager for Love’ is a labour of love. Rahul Nair has been able to capture the reality and hilarity of what most of today’s young people deal with — it also has a lot of heart, and marks the beginning of our association with Netflix. We’re passionate about sharing our work with the service’s global audience,” Sidhwani said in a statement.

Tiger Baby’s Reema Kagti described the show as a “fresh take on the daily struggles of Ray, a young adult, as he navigates the complexities of love and relationships in a postmodern world.”

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar Image Credit: IANS

The announcement comes even as Farhan Akhtar is expected to get hitched to his ladylove, Shibani Dandekar in a few days. According to a report in the Hindustan Times, the couple will get married in a traditional Maharashtrian wedding at Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi’s Khandala farmhouse on February 19, while quoting a source.

“The family has been extremely discreet about this wedding as they don’t want the media to turn up at the venue. Only family members have been invited. It is still unclear how things are planned, as everything is under wraps. But in most probability, it will be a Maharashtrian wedding,” the source told the daily.

Shibani’s sisters Anusha Dandekar and Apeksha Dandekar are expected to throw a pre-wedding party for their sister ahead of her big day.