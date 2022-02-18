Mumbai : ‘Toofan’ actor Farhan Akhtar and television personality Shibani Dandekar's pre-wedding festivities began in Mumbai on Thursday. They painted a portrait of a sunny and happy couple as they celebrated the mehendi ceremony ahead of their registered marriage on February 21.
Pictures and videos from the duo's pre-wedding festivities have been doing rounds on the internet.
Celebrities including, the bride-to-be's sisters Anusha Dandekar and Apeksha Dandekar, close friends Rhea Chakraborty and Amrita Arora, and Akhtar's step-mother Shabana Azmi, among other guests, were spotted at the groom's Mumbai bungalow in the plush Bandstand, dressed in citrus colours for the haldi and mehendi ceremony.
A glimpse of the groom-to-be Farhan was also seen as he entered the building complex. He was seen dressed in casuals.
Earlier this week, Farhan also shared a glimpse at his bachelor party. Taking to Instagram, he shared a picture with his friends including Ritesh Sidhwani and Shakeel Ladak.
The snap also featured the cut-outs of Shibani and Farhan's faces. "The boys are back in town. #stagdaynightfever," he captioned the post. Shibani also commented on the post that read, "Umm... technically I am there too."
Farhan and Shibani, who have been dating for a while now, will be registering their wedding in Mumbai on February 21. Reportedly, the wedding celebrations will take place at Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi's Khandala farmhouse on Saturday, February 19.