Actor signalled the need for more supply of PPE kits for workers

Bollywood actor Farhan Akhtar on Thursday announced that he has contributed 1,000 personal protective equipment (PPE) kits to help frontline workers.

The 46-year-old actor shared the information on social media and signalled the need for more supply of PPE kits in hospitals.

“Every PPE kit cost Rs650 [Dh31.7], and they will be provided to the hospitals most in need,” he said.

Akhtar then shared the link of the website where people can visit and donate PPE kits.

“And for your donation, I would like to personally thank you. Either through a mention on a post, recorded video, or a video call,” the ‘Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara’ actor added.