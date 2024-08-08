Mumbai: The makers of the upcoming film 'Vettaiyan' starring superstars Rajinikanth and Amitabh Bachchan dropped a special picture to celebrate Fahadh Faasil's birthday.

Taking to their X account, Lyca Productions shared a behind-the-scenes picture featuring Fahadh with Indian cinema legends Rajinikanth and Amitabh Bachchan.

"Our Birthday Boy Fahadh Faasil with the two pillars of Indian cinema, Superstar @rajinikanth and Shahenshah @SrBachchan from the sets of #Vettaiyan (sic)," read the post.

Fans were quick to flood the comment section.

One user wrote, "Wat a Frame (sic)."

Another commented, "Happy Birthday FaFa (sic)."

"Three Dragons," read another comment.

'Vettaiyan', which is Rajinikanth's 170th film, is scheduled for a worldwide release in October this year. Earlier, the production company unveiled the title teaser of the movie on Rajinikanth's 73rd birthday.

Earlier, Lyca Productions dropped the first-look picture of Fahadh from Vettaiyan with a caption that read, "Team VETTAIYAN wishes our dearest Fahadh Faasil a Happy Birthday. Your artistry and dedication bring characters to life. May this year bring even more incredible roles and success (sic)."

The film features an ensemble cast including Amitabh Bachchan, Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, Ritika Singh, Manju Warrier, and Dushara Vijayan. Anirudh Ravichander serves as the music composer for the film.

New Pushpa 2 poster

On the occasion of his birthday, the makers of the actor’s upcoming Telugu movie Pushpa 2 also released a poster from the film.

Produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Muttamsetty Media, the film will see Allu, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil reprise their roles as Pushpa Raj, Srivalli, and Bhanwar Singh Shekawat. Allu Arjun, the main lead of the film, received a National Film Award for his performance in the first part.

The film will be released in Telugu, apart from other South Indian languages and Hindi.