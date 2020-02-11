This is my personal journey of transformation into a mother, actress says about book

Actress Esha Deol has now turned author. She has written about her parenting experiences in a book titled ‘AmmaMia’.

Deol took to Twitter to share the news.

“#AmmaMia is a book from one mother to another! Packed with stories, advice and recipes for toddlers, this is my personal journey of transformation into a mother and I hope it acts as a best friend for all new mommies out there. @PenguinIndia,” she wrote.

The foreword of the book has been written by veteran actress Jaya Bachchan.

Sending best wishes to Deol, her ‘Kyaa Dil Ne Kahaa’ co-star Tusshar Kapoor tweeted: “3 cheers for an awesome human being and an even better mom! @Esha_Deol... this is a great new beginning for you.”