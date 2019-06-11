Esha Deol Image Credit: IANS

Actress Esha Deol and her husband Bharat Takhtani have welcomed their second bundle of joy, a daughter and have named her Miraya Takhtani.

Deol took to Instagram, where she shared a poster which read: “Welcome to our tribe. Baby girl Miraya Takhtani. Born on June 10, 2019. Big sister Radhya. Proud parents Esha and Bharat.”

She captioned the image: “Thank you very much for the love and blessings.”