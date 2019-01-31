Television mogul Ekta Kapoor is a mother to a baby boy born through surrogacy.
The news broke when filmmaker Hansal Mehta took to Twitter to congratulate the new parent on Thursday morning. According to a report in Mumbai Mirror, the boy was born on January 27.
Kapoor joins a growing list of Bollywood stars including her own brother Tusshar Kapoor, producer-director Karan Johar, actor Shah Rukh Khan and actress Sunny Leone, who have opted to embrace parenting through surrogacy.
Director Mehta, who has worked with Kapoor for the web series ‘Bose: Dead/Alive’, tweeted: “Many congratulations and lots of love dearest Ekta Kapoor. Welcome to parenthood and joy.”
Filmmaker Sanjay Gupta also tweeted his congratulations saying “And this is the most heartening news this morning. Many congratulations Ekta. Welcome to the world and joy of parenting. God bless your baby with good health and lots of masti [fun].”