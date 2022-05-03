Mumbai: Celebrating his tradition of meeting his fans on Eid, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan struck his iconic pose for the thousands of his fans gathering outside his residence 'Mannat' in Mumbai.

King Khan waved and posed for the fans gathered in front of his house where people were waiting to get a glimpse of their favorite star who has been playing larger-than-life characters in his films.

Waiting for hours to see Shah Rukh climb up the gate and strike his iconic pose, his fans finally got their 'Eidi' in form of the actor making a special appearance for his ever-patient fans.

Wishing his fans on Twitter, Shah Rukh wrote, "How lovely to meet you all on Eid.... May Allah bless you with love happiness and may the best of your past be the worst of your future. Eid Mubarak!!"

The actor can be seen wearing a purple-shade t-shirt paired with light blue denim jeans, and classy black sunglasses, clicking a selfie with thousands of his loyal fans.

SRK's tweet came after several celebrities like Kareena Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt, Dia Mirza and others, took to social media to wish their fans on the special occasion of Eid.

Coming to the work front, Shah Rukh Khan will finally make his Bollywood comeback after 4 years with 'Pathaan' releasing on January 25, 2023. Other than this, SRK has also confirmed his next with Rajkumar Hirani titled 'Dunki' which is to be released on December 23, 2023.

Salman Khan makes special appearance for his fans

Keeping up with the annual tradition of greeting his fans on the special occasion of Eid, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan appeared on his balcony at Galaxy Apartments in Bandra.

His fans swarmed in large numbers lining outside the superstar's residence, waiting to get a glimpse of the 'bhai' of Bollywood.

Salman appeared on his balcony upon the fans' demand, waving and greeting his fans, who had been waiting patiently to see the actor gracing the occasion of Eid. The actor donned a navy-blue kurta and sported a beard similar to his look in the film 'Tiger Zinda Hain.'

Salman took to Instagram to wish his fans nationwide, sharing pictures from the special day, captioning the post "Wishing all Eid Mubarak!"

With the special appearance of Salman and Shah Rukh from their respective residences today on Eid, fans from Bollywood have certainly received their 'Eidi' in the best possible way.