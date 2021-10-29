Shah Rukh Khan’s son has been in custody for more than three weeks in drug case

Aryan Khan, the son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, is expected to be able to leave jail today (October 29) after being granted bail by the Bombay High Court the previous day.

“We expect Aryan to be out of jail in the evening today itself,” Aryan’s lawyyer, Advocate Satish Maneshinde, told ANI.

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan with lawyer Satish Maneshinde and the legal team who represented Aryan Khan.

His lawyers will have to wait till they get the high court’s operative order for taking further steps towards securing his release from jail.

Once the high court gives the order copy on Aryan’s bail, his lawyers will have to take it to a special court hearing along with other necessary documents. The special court will then issue the release papers, which will have to be submitted to the jail superintendent by 6pm to secure his release this evening. The high court had said it would provide a copy of its order on Friday.

“We are prepared with our sureties. We are hoping to get the order copy from HC today. Once we receive it, we will submit the same along with all the necessary documents to the special NDPS court,” advocate Satish Maneshinde told PTI.

The NDPS court once satisfied with the sureties and other papers shall issue release papers which shall then be submitted to the jail, he added

“We hope to do it by this evening itself so that we can get Aryan Khan out of jail,” Maneshinde said.

In case of any delay in the procedure, Aryan will have to spend one more night at the Arthur Road Jail in central Mumbai, where he is currently lodged, and could be released on Saturday.

He has been lodged at Arthur Road Jail since October 8 and was earlier denied bail twice.

Celebrations at Mannat

Fans of Shah Rukh Khan hold a poster outside his house Mannat, after his eldest son Aryan Khan was granted bail by the Bombay High Court more than three weeks after he was arrested in a drugs case, in Mumbai, India, October 28, 2021. Image Credit: Reuters

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan’s fans gathered outside his iconic Mumbai residence, Mannat, to celebrate as the Bombay High Court granted bail to the actor’s son Aryan.

Some of Shah Rukh’s fans could be seen bursting firecrackers in front of the mansion. His youngest son AbRam Khan also appeared, standing on a balcony inside the sea-facing bungalow, waving at media and fans. He continued to wave until his nanny took him back inside.

Two men were seen holding up a banner ‘Welcome Home Prince Aryan’ that had a photo of Shah Rukh with his son.