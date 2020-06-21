‘Gulabo Sitabo’ director, Shoojit Sircar shared the news that his Instagram account has been hacked on June 20.
The filmmaker took to his Twitter handle to share information.
Tagging the photo-sharing platforms public relation team, the ‘Vicky Donor’ director wrote: “My Instagram account hacked.”
His post was then retweeted by filmmaker Ashoke Pandit and tagged the official Twitter handles of Maharashtra Cyber and Mumbai Police.
Sircar’s latest project to go on air was the quirky-comedy ‘Gulabo Sitabo,’ starring Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana, through the online video streaming platform Amazon Prime Video.
The film received more positive responses from fans and critics, alike.
It was earlier slated to hit the screens on April 17 but could not see the light of day due to the shuttering of cinemas over coronavirus concerns.