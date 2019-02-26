Punjabi sensation Diljit Dosanjh’s wax statue at Madame Tussauds Delhi, located in the Regal Building at Connaught Place, will be unveiled on February 28.
Once launched, Dosanjh’s figure will take its place in history as the first turbaned statue in Madame Tussauds Delhi.
The artist will join a host of other national and international celebrities at the attraction including Virat Kohli, David Beckham and Sachin Tendulkar.
Dosanjh had earlier posted on social media: “Finally, yeh din bhi aa gaya Madame Tussauds Delhi [Finally, this day too has come.].”
The Sikh singer-actor has found popularity in Indian showbiz with his versatile roles in films such as ‘Udta Punjab’, ‘Phillauri’ and ‘Soorma’.
“An actor is more than his ethnicity and his religion. A filmmaker, a director has to be convinced and should be able to envision someone in a role, regardless of Sikh or not Sikh, if the filmmaker feels you suit the role, then that’s perfect,” Dosanjh said earlier.
Later this year, he will be seen in the film ‘Good News’.