Popular Punjabi singer and Bollywood actor Diljit Dosanjh had a hilarious reaction to a news report claiming he got “touchy” with American singer Taylor Swift at a restaurant in Vancouver.
In a now deleted tweet, Dosanjh joked about the news report and said that there’s “something called privacy”.
Dosanjh was replying to a news report by a Canadian outlet, which had the headline: “BREAKING: Vancouver patrons were in for a surprise when they saw two of their favourite stars dining together at Cactus Club Cafe Coal Harbor on Monday night. Multiple sources confirmed that Taylor Swift and Diljit Dosanjh were laughing and being ‘touch’.”
Screenshots of his tweet are doing the rounds.