The Punjabi pop star is in the city for a two-day shoot of his new single

Indian pop singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh is in Dubai for a two-day music video shoot for his latest single and is making sure that he showcases this region’s culture to his fans.

Clad in traditional garb, Dosanjh has chosen the desert terrain as the backdrop for his as-yet untitled single. He will return to India on the evening of March 20 after filming here.

Dosanjh, who has acted in films including the ‘Jatt & Juliet’ series and ‘Sardaar’ series, made his Bollywood debut with the acclaimed drug drama ‘Udta Punjab’. He is also an ace singer with hits including ‘Ishq Da Uda Ada’ from his 2004 album.