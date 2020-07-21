The song ‘Khulke Jeene Ka’ starring late actor Sushant Singh Rajput and co-star Sanjana Sanghi has attracted many fans since its release on Sunday.
Sanghi on Tuesday has shared some “priceless moments” while filming the song’s video.
The 23-year-old shared on Instagram multiple pictures and videos that showed the co-stars of ‘Dil Bechara’ along with other crew members enjoying their time in Paris in between the song’s shoot.
In the captions, she mentioned that these pictures and videos as “some of the most priceless moments” she will “cherish for a lifetime”.
‘Khulke Jeene Ka’ is from legendary composer AR Rahman and is sung by Arijit Singh and Shashaa Tirupati.
The official music video shot in Paris sees the actors, who play Manny (Rajput) and Kizie (Sanghi), enjoying their time and sharing some adorable moments.
‘Dil Bechara’ will premiere on the digital platform Disney+ Hotstar on July 24.
Directed by Mukesh Chhabra, the romantic flick is adapted from the novel ‘The Fault In Our Stars’ by John Green and will also see actor Saif Ali Khan in a special appearance.
The movie is the last film of Rajput, who was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14.