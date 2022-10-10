On Sunday, siblings Suhana Khan and Aryan Khan were spotted jetting off from Mumbai airport. Their cousin Arjun Chibba was also there.

Suhana looked radiant in white joggers and a white crop top paired with a cropped jacket. On the other hand, her Aryan opted for a grey sweatshirt and black pants. Apart from holding his luggage, Aryan also carried his guitar on his back.

It’s unknown where Shah Rukh Khan’s children were heading. However, hours later, Aryan and Suhana’s cousin Arjun dropped a picture of Dubai’s skyline, hinting that they all are holidaying in the UAE. He posted the image on his Instagram stories.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Suhana is all set to make her acting debut with Zoya Akhtar’s film ‘The Archies’. Based on the backdrop of the 1960s, the film also marks the debut of producer Boney Kapoor’s daughter Khushi Kapoor and megastar Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda. The film will exclusively stream on Netflix. The film is the Indian adaptation of the iconic comics ‘The Archies’. Produced by Tiger Baby and Graphic India, ‘The Archies’ is a coming-of-age story that will introduce the teenagers of Riverdale to a new generation in India. The official release date of the film is still awaited.

Suhana Khan will make her debut with director Zoya Akhtar's film 'The Archies' Image Credit: Instagram/SuhanaKhanofficiall

If reports are to be believed, Aryan will be making his debut as a writer soon and that too for a web series.

In 2019, Shah Rukh appeared on David Letterman’s talk show, where he talked about his son Aryan’s career ambitions.

On ‘My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman’, Shah Rukh told the eponymous host that Aryan doesn’t want to be an actor.

Shah Rukh Khan, with Suhana Khan, Aryan Khan, AbRam Khan and Gauri Khan Image Credit: Instagram.com/gaurikhan

Shah Rukh said that though his son is a ‘good writer,’ he doesn’t have what it takes to be an actor.