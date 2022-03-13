Akshay Kumar’s upcoming film ‘Bachchhan Pandey’ takes its name from two prominent families in Bollywood, so it comes as a surprise that the actors associated would get the snip from the final cut of the movie.
But according to the makers, visuals of Abhishek Bachchan and Chunky Panday were originally part of the film but the scene was edited out from the final cut.
The movie, which releases on March 18, also stars Kriti Sanon, Arshad Warsi and Jacquleine Fernandez.
In a recent interaction with media, director Farhad Samji revealed that the original cut of ‘Bachchhan Pandey’ included a scene where he had planned to incorporate pseudo cameos in the form of pictures of the two stars.
“A deleted scene had these two, but only in the form of their pictures. Kriti and Arshad’s characters were looking for Bachchhan Paandey and they ask a young kid if they had seen him. The kid said yes and pulled out a film magazine with pictures of Abhishek Bachchan and Chunky Panday. But we didn’t put this scene in the film finally,” he said at a press conference.
Kumar also put rumours to rest that it wasn’t the two stars who actually inspired the title of the film but rather it was his own character from the film ‘Tashan’ that was the muse behind the name, the actor told Bollywood Hungama.