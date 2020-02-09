Veteran actor was a top star of the 70s and 80s

Dharmendra Image Credit: IANS

Bollywood icon Dharmendra continues to be popular among the newer generation, and the veteran actor today looks back fondly at the time when live wasn’t that easy.

“In my earlier days, I used to live in a garage because I didn’t have a proper home in Mumbai. To survive in Mumbai, I worked in a drilling firm where I was paid Rs200 [Dh10.2], and to earn some extra money I used to do overtime,” he added.

The veteran actor became nostalgic after contestants on ‘Indian Idol’ season 11 performed the song ‘Kal Ki Haseen Mulaqat Ke Liye’ from the actor’s 1976 hit ‘Charas’.