A two-day exhibit will bring in creations from designers who have clothed Bollywood stars

Designers to Bollywood stars including Sonam Kapoor, Taapsee Pannu and Vidya Balan will showcase their creations at a two-day exhibit ‘Numaish’ in Dubai at Jumeirah Emirates Towers on September 27 and 28.

Top director, TV host and producer Karan Johar’s ethnic jewellery designs entitled Tyaani by Karan Johar will also make an entry. They are known for their traditional Indian jewels.

Designer Purvi Doshi, whose clothes have been worn by Kapoor, Sonakshi Sinha and Balan on several occasions, will be a part of the exhibit that will also see designers including Pinnacle by Shruti Sancheti, Roshni Chopra Designs, Soup by Sougat Paul, Myoho, Jajaabor and Whimsical by Shica.

Doshi, who has showcased her sustainable fashion at New York Fashion Week and Lakme Fashion week, is renowned for cruelty free fashion and uses only handwoven textiles, natural and organic colour in her designs.

Tyaani by Karan Johar will exhibit their modern take on traditional uncut diamond Jewellery. You can also check out their Jadau Jewellery from the house of Satyani Fine Jewels.

Apart from these names, around 100 designers will bring in their creations to the UAE.