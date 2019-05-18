The ‘Piku’ actress accessorised her dress with a pastel pink bow

Deepika Padukone arrives for the screening of the film "Dolor Y Gloria (Pain and Glory)" at the 72nd edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, on May 17, 2019. Image Credit: AFP

After treating fans with her variant looks on her second day at the 72nd edition of the Cannes Film Festival, actress Deepika Padukone has now made heads turn when she walked the red carpet in a neon green gown.

Padukone took to Instagram to share her fifth look for the day.

Deepika Image Credit: AFP

DeepikaPadukone Image Credit: AFP

Dressed in a lime green flared gown, Padukone looked stunning in the collection of Italian designer Giambattista Valli.

The ‘Piku’ actress accessorised her dress with a pastel pink bow at her neckline and headgear on head, acing her fashion game.

Deepika Padukone arrives for the screening of the film "Dolor Y Gloria (Pain and Glory)" at the 72nd edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, on May 17, 2019.

“Living a lime green life,” Padukone captioned one the images.