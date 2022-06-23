Deepika Padukone’s European summer is far from over. The Bollywood star is currently in Spain, having spent an evening with Rami Malek, Yasmine Sabri and Annabelle Wallis, while looking ethereal in a plunging white gown.
Padukone, who clearly had fun with the fashion on the Cannes Film Festival red carpet, which she was attending this year as a judge, was now in the neighbouring Spain attending an event for luxury brand Cartier.
In a series of pictures and a video shared by Sabri, Padukone can be seen sharing a laugh with the Egyptian star, who cut a stylish figure herself in a red Nicolas Jebran couture gown. Meanwhile, English actress Wallis was pictured in an icy blue floor-length dress with her hair left loose.
The Oscar-winning Malek looked dapper in a black tux as he posed for pictures with Padukone and Sabri.
Padukone has had a busy few months, with her jury duty at Cannes behind her, followed by shooting schedules for the upcoming ‘Project K’, alongside Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan, and ‘Pathaan’ with Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham.
The actress is also expected to start filming for ‘Fighter’, which features her in the lead with Hrithik Roshan.
Malek, meanwhile, who appeared in last year’s James Bond thriller, ‘No Time to Die’, has ‘Amsterdam’ and ‘Oppenheimer’ in the pipeline.