Even as Deepika Padukone jetted off to France to fulfil her duties as a jury member of the upcoming Cannes Film Festival, the Bollywood star found time to pose with fellow co-star Anupam Kher as they bumped into each other Dubai Airport.
Dressed in Louis Vuitton sweats and still beaming despite a red-eye flight, Kher was all praises for Padukone in an appreciation post on Instagram.
“Happy to meet talented Ms. @deepikapadukone at Dubai airport! She being a alumni of @actorprepares her success graph makes me doubly happy and proud! Jai Ho,” posted Kher, alluding to his acting school where the talented actress was once a student.
Padukone, who has long dazzled fans and the paparazzi on the Cannes red carpet over the years, is one of eight jury members at the 75th edition of the Cannes Film Festival, which will presided over by French actor Vincent Lindon.
Other notable names on the jury this year include actress-filmmaker Rebecca Hall, Iranian director-producer Asghar Farhadi, Swedish actress Noomi Rapace, Italian actress-director Jasmine Trinca, French director, screenwriter and producer Ladj Ly, Hollywood director-screenwriter Jeff Nichols and Norwegian director-screenwriter Joachim Trier.
The jury members, will present the Palme d’Or to one of the 21 films in competition on May 28, during the closing ceremony of the prestigious festival. The 75th edition of the Cannes Film Festival kicks off on May 17.