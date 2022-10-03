What’s a dandiya night without its queen Falguni Pathak belting out her iconic hits?
Singer Pathak returns to Dubai this Navratri to remind her army of fans on why her songs ‘Chudi Jo Khanki Haath Ma,’ ‘Maine Payal Hai Chhankai,’ ‘Meri Chunar Udd Udd Jaye,’ and ‘Ayi Pardesh Se Pariyon Ki Rani’ still rock.
Falguni is a celebrity constant during Navratri, a Gujarati folk dance festival which sees revellers twirl with wooden sticks in a huge circle.
Pathak will be performing two nights in a row at the Navratri festival held at the Zabeel Amphitheatre.
According to a statement, Pathak -- who recently took on Neha Kakkar for her modern update on one of her hit songs and slammed her for tampering with an original -- will include her biggest chartbusters during her gig.
Single day tickets to the Zabeel Amphitheatre gig start at Dh45 for children and Dh80 for adults. Couple and family passes are also available online at Dh150 and Dh225. Two-day discounted passes are also available online. The event kicks off from 6.30pm. For details, call 052 2751522.