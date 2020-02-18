Indian photographer Dabboo Ratnani brought out the stars for the launch of his star-studded 2020 calendar, an annual tradition, in Mumbai on Monday night.
Bollywood actors including Vidya Balan, Rekha, Bhumi Pednekar and Jackie Shroff attended the event.
This year’s featured stars include Balan, Pednekar, Sunny Leone, John Abraham, Vicky Kaushal, Varun Dhawan, Ananya Panday, Kartik Aaryan, Anushka Sharma, Kiara Advani, Kriti Sanon, Parineeti Chopra and Tiger Shroff.
A proud Jackie was spotted posing with the portrait of his son Tiger.
Ratnani, known for his celebrity portraits, recently celebrated 25 years in the industry.