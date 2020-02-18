Vidya Balan, Bhumi Pednekar, Vicky Kaushal and others feature in the calendar

In this picture taken on February 17, 2020, Bollywood actress Bhumi Pednekar poses for a picture during the launch of photographer Dabboo Ratnani's 2020 calendar, in Mumbai. / AFP / Sujit Jaiswal Image Credit: AFP

Indian photographer Dabboo Ratnani brought out the stars for the launch of his star-studded 2020 calendar, an annual tradition, in Mumbai on Monday night.

Bollywood actors including Vidya Balan, Rekha, Bhumi Pednekar and Jackie Shroff attended the event.

Sunny Leone Image Credit: AFP

This year’s featured stars include Balan, Pednekar, Sunny Leone, John Abraham, Vicky Kaushal, Varun Dhawan, Ananya Panday, Kartik Aaryan, Anushka Sharma, Kiara Advani, Kriti Sanon, Parineeti Chopra and Tiger Shroff.

A proud Jackie was spotted posing with the portrait of his son Tiger.