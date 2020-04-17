Shah Rukh Khan speaks at TED2017 - The Future You, April 24-28, 2017, Vancouver, BC, Canada. Photo: Marla Aufmuth / TED Image Credit: Marla Aufmuth / TED

Actor Shah Rukh Khan on Friday urged people to donate for stray and abandoned animals that are going hungry due to the nationwide lockdown imposed to contain the coronavirus spread.

“As the world is coping with the outbreak of COVID-19, We must not forget those without a voice. Let’s make sure stray & abandoned animals are treated with care and compassion. Help @amtmindiavia http://amtmindia.org/donate/,” he tweeted.

The ‘My Name is Khan’ actor has also come forward to help in the battle against coronavirus by contributing 25,000 personal protective equipment (PPE) kits to the Maharashtra Health Department for the safety of the doctors and health care workers in the state.