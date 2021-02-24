Image Credit: Insta/sardoolsikander

Chandigarh: Noted Punjabi singer and actor Sardool Sikander died on Wednesday at a Mohali hospital where was undergoing treatment for COVID-19. He was 60.

Sikander, who had undergone a renal transplant in 2016 and was admitted to hospital on January 19, passed away at 11.55 am, sources at Fortis Hospital said. They said his condition worsened in the last few days and he was put on life support systems.

Sikander, regarded an icon in the Punjabi music industry, is survived by his singer-wife Amar Noorie, and music composer sons Sarang and Alaap Sikander. The untimely death of the singer led to condolences from various quarters, including fellow musicians, actors and politicians

Image Credit: Insta/ayushmannk

Following the news of his demise, several celebrities took to social media and mourned his death. Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana shared singer Gurdas Mann tweet on his Instagram Stories and wrote, "Rest in peace Sardool sahab!"

TV show host and actor Kapil Sharma also remembered the singer. "It's very sad news. Listening to his songs, even an ordinary man becomes melodious. I am fortunate that (Sardool) could attend my daughter's first Lohri. We were all happy. But who would have known that it was going to be our last meet. You will be remembered," Kapil tweeted.

Oh WAHEGURU (folded hands) RIP #SardoolSikander Bhaji (folded hands) PUNJABI MUSIC DI SHAAN (Pride of Punjab)," Diljit Dosajh tweeted.

Image Credit: Insta/mikasingh

Mika Singh said, "When we talk about Punjabi singing or voice only one name comes to mind.. the legendary #SardoolSikander. Sadly he has left for his heavenly abode. This is the most upsetting news that I have heard, I truly wish I could have met him just once more. We learned so much from him and he leaves us with all his beautiful memories and music. May Waheguru bless his soul, Rest in eternal peace."