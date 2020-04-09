The number of active coronavirus cases in India rose to 4714 on Wednesday

Singer Lata Mangeshkar Image Credit: IANS

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar on Wednesday urged people to stay at home to prevent the spread of novel coronavirus.

She took to Twitter to spread the message and asked people to follow what Prime Minister Narendra Modi is asking every citizen to do.

“The entire world is going through a crisis, that is why it is our duty to abide by what our respected Prime Minister Narendra Bhai Modi ji and the Chief Minister of every state are saying that you should stay at home, and not go out,” she tweeted.