The Bollywood star recites a poem asking abused women to stand up for their rights

Kriti Sanon Image Credit: Supplied

Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon recited a poem that she had written on domestic abuse while she was young and urged women who were undergoing domestic abuse during coronavirus times to stand up for their rights.

“It’s your life and you can control your life and only you can control your life. If you are someone who is going through domestic violence of any kind — firstly know it in your heart and mind that it is not OK for anyone to hurt you physically. Please report it,” said Sanon after reading out her poem.

In the poem that she had written as a teenager, Sanon talks about how a woman is abused on a daily basis by her husband in his drunken rage and how she goes to sleep thinking that she survived another day.

“I would have changed that ending if I had written the poem now. You can control your life and you can take charge,” said Sanon.

She also listed out the emergency numbers available for women to report domestic abuse crimes.

Domestic abuse calls have seen surge and activists believe that the numbers have spiked ever since coronavirus pandemic forced victims to be inside their homes with their abusers.

Sanon joins a long list of Bollywood actors who have fought for the cause of domestic abuse. Recently, actor Rahul Bose spearheaded a campaign with a video filled with Bollywood stars like Anushka Sharma, Karan Johar and Madhuri Dixit urging their fans to say no to domestic violence.