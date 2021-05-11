‘Army of the Dead’ filmmaker and actress join forces to help pandemic relief in India

Huma Qureshi wearing Ralph Lauren at Cannes. Image Credit: Supplied

Actress Huma Qureshi and her ‘Army of the Dead’ director Zack Snyder have joined hands with an organisation for coronavirus relief in Delhi, the actress said in a post on social media.

They will contribute towards establishing a ‘temporary hospital facility’ to bring relief to those suffering from the disease.

“I’ve joined hands with @savethechildren_india to help Delhi fight the pandemic. They need our help now more than ever. We are working to build a temporary hospital facility in Delhi, that will have 100 beds along with an oxygen plant. The project also aims to provide medical kits to patients for treatment at home, that will include consultation with a doctor & psychosocial therapist to ensure that the patient make a full recovery. Take the pledge with me, help breath life back into Delhi,” wrote Qureshi in her post.

Director Snyder shared the news on Twitter immediately after. He wrote, “I’ve joined hands with Save The Children to help Delhi fight the pandemic. They are working to build a temporary hospital facility in Delhi with 100 beds along with an oxygen plant. Please support. #BreathofLife @humasqureshi.”

Qureshi also recently released a motion poster of her character in Snyder’s upcoming film ‘Army of the Dead’.

Director Zack Snyder Image Credit: NYT

Along with the poster, she shared a note expressing her concern about the rising COVID-19 cases in India.

“My heart bleeds as my country and my fellow Indians fight personal loss, hurt, pain and devastation every day because of the Covid-19 pandemic. I stand alongside them in sharing every bit of it with them. With a heavy heart however, in keeping with my duties as a professional, I share my work for all of you to view. ‘Army of The Dead’ the Zack Snyder film I shot through 2019. Releasing on May 14th 2021 in select theatres and 21st May on Netflix,” read her post.

Zack Snyder shooting Army of the Dead Image Credit: Netflix