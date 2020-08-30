Bollywood actress Genelia D’Souza took to social media to reveal that she had tested positive for coronavirus three weeks ago and has now recovered after exercising complete isolation.
She also revealed that she did not display any overt symptoms of the disease.
“Hi, I was tested COVID-positive three weeks ago. I was asymptomatic for last 21 days. With God’s grace I tested COVID-negative today,” posted D’Souza on Twitter.
The 33-year-old actress and wife of actor Riteish Deshmukh described her isolation phase as the ‘most challenging’.
“As much as I count my blessings that my battle with this disease has been much easier but at the same time I must admit that these last 21 days in isolation have been the most challenging for me to deal with,” revealed D’Souza.
The ‘Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na’ star felt lonely and revealed that no amount of digital immersion could undercut the soul-destroying ‘loneliness’ she experienced while she stayed away from her family and loved ones.
“No amount of FaceTime and digital immersion can kill the evil of loneliness. I am happy to be back with my family and loved ones. Surround yourselves with love... That’s true strength and it’s all one needs. Test early, eat healthy, stay fit - the only way to fight this monster,” she added.
D’Souza is one of the many Bollywood stars who tested positive for the coronavirus. Earlier, talents including the Bachchans, singer SP Balasubramaniam, singer Kanika Kapoor had to battle the disease.