Bollywood music composer Shravan Rathod of Nadeem-Shravan fame died on April 22 due to complications arising from COVID-19. He was 66.
Rathod was admitted to a hospital in Mumbai after he tested positive for the virus earlier this week. The composer was reportedly diabetic and developed heart complications. His wife and eldest son are also in the hospital battling the virus.
Speaking to Indian Express, his younger son Sanjeev Rathod confirmed the news of his father's death.
“He passed away tonight. He was not responding to treatment at all. He passed away at the hospital. Please pray for his soul," said Rathod. According to reports, the 'Aashiqui' hitmaker died around 10.15pm.
Shravan's untimely death was met with shock and dismay from industry insiders.
Bollywood director Anil Sharma took to Twitter to express his sadness.
"V v sad ... Just came to know about the great music director #Shravan. He left all of us due to COVID. Very dear friend n colleague of mine. Worked with him in Maharaja. Always gave great melodies. He will remain in our hearts. RIP," tweeted Sharma.
His colleagues including Armaan Malik, Shreya Ghoshal and Adnan Sami also tweeted their collective shock.
"Rest in peace #Shravan Rathod sir. I can't believe you are gone. It was just last month when I was sitting next to you at the Mirchi Music Awards event. Totally shattered. At a loss of words," tweeted Malik.
Singer Ghoshal expressed her shock and dismay at Rathod's demise.
Nadeem-Shravan were a popular music composer duo who created music for films including 'Aashiqui', 'Saajan', 'Dil Hai Ki Maanta Nahin' and 'Raja Hindustani'. The duo split, but collaborated again for David Dhawan's Do Knot Disturb in 2009.