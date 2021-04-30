It’s a grim day for the Kapoor dynasty.
As they observe Rishi Kapoor’s first death anniversary on April 30, his brother Randhir Kapoor has been admitted to a private hospital in Mumbai after he tested positive for COVID-19.
Despite getting both the shots of the vaccine, Kapoor,74, wasn’t immune to the virus.
“I have no clue how I got COVID-19. I am surprised. Let me also tell you that my entire staff of five members, too, has tested positive, and I have got them hospitalised with me in the Kokilaben Ambani Hospital,” Kapoor told ETimes.
“I have no major problems. I am not breathless and did not need an ICU or oxygen support either. I had a bit of fever but that is gone now,” he added.
His daughters Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor and his wife Babita have reportedly tested negative for COVID-19.
Earlier in March, his nephew Ranbir Kapoor had tested positive.
Bollywood stars including Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Alia Bhatt, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Aamir Khan, and R Madhavan have all contracted the virus. They have all recovered and are doing well now.