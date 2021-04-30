1.2042364-3913665421
Randhir Kapoor Image Credit: AFP
It’s a grim day for the Kapoor dynasty.

As they observe Rishi Kapoor’s first death anniversary on April 30, his brother Randhir Kapoor has been admitted to a private hospital in Mumbai after he tested positive for COVID-19.

Despite getting both the shots of the vaccine, Kapoor,74, wasn’t immune to the virus.

“I have no clue how I got COVID-19. I am surprised. Let me also tell you that my entire staff of five members, too, has tested positive, and I have got them hospitalised with me in the Kokilaben Ambani Hospital,” Kapoor told ETimes.

“I have no major problems. I am not breathless and did not need an ICU or oxygen support either. I had a bit of fever but that is gone now,” he added.

His daughters Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor and his wife Babita have reportedly tested negative for COVID-19.

Earlier in March, his nephew Ranbir Kapoor had tested positive.

Bollywood stars including Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Alia Bhatt, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Aamir Khan, and R Madhavan have all contracted the virus. They have all recovered and are doing well now. 

Akshay Kumar and Alia Bhatt
Akshay Kumar and Alia Bhatt Image Credit: IANS and Instagram.com/aliabhatt