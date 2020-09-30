“Hi everyone, I am very happy and relieved to be sharing with all of you that I did my COVID test again and by the grace of God, the reports came negative. Thank you for all your support and good wishes. Please know that this illness is very treatable and less than 20%; cases are severe and need hospitalisation. Most of the people recover with medication at home so please do not panic even if unfortunately you get it. I once again humbly request and reiterate the importance of maintaining a social distance, using masks and sanitisers until the pandemic is over. Stay safe and protect your loved ones,” tweeted Shivdasani.