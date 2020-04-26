Kanika Kapoor Image Credit: Instagram

Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor took to Instagram to respond to the allegations that she was cavalier and careless regarding quarantine and social distancing.

Kapoor was admitted into a hospital in Lucknow on March 20 after being tested positive for coronavirus and has been battling accusations of not adhering to quarantine rules strictly.

“I stayed quiet not because I am wrong but in fact being fully aware that there have been misunderstandings and wrong exchange of information. I was giving time for the truth to prevail and for people to reach their own realisation,” said Kapoor on her Instagram post on April 26. She is now free of the virus and has been home in Lucknow for the last 21 days.

Regarding accusations that she spread the coronavirus by being a social butterfly, the ‘Babydoll’ singer claimed that every person that she had come in contact with in UK, Mumbai and Lucknow have shown no symptoms of Covid-19.

“In fact, all of them have tested negative. I travelled from UK to Mumbai on 10th of March and was duly screened at the Mumbai International Airport. There was no advisory to quarantine myself on March 10,” said Kapoor.

The singer, who came under fire for not social distancing after her foreign travel, maintained that the 14-day quarantine rule came into effect in India and became more stringent only after March 18.

Kapoor also pointed out that there was no screening at the domestic airports in India when she took the flight from Mumbai to her hometown in Lucknow on March 11. She also claimed that she was feeling perfectly ‘normal’ and healthy when she attended parties on March 14 and 15.

“I had symptoms on the 17th and 18th of March so I requested to be tested ... And on 20th March I was tested positive and I chose to go to the hospital.” said Kapoor.