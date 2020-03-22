Salman Khan Image Credit: PTI

The Salman Khan-hosted popular show ‘Bigg Boss 13’ will return to TV. The show is all set to see a re-run on Colors because the channel has had to end its swayamvar-based show (marriage-based show) ‘Mujhe Shaadi Karoge’ owing to the coronavirus outbreak.

The channel recently unveiled a fresh promo of ‘Bigg Boss 13’ on socia media announcing the re-run of the show was launched on Twitter and Instagram. According to the channel’s announcement, the show will be aired from March 23.

The promo highlights some of the more talked-about incidents of the seasons, such as Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz’s fight, Sidharth Shukla’s fight with Rashami Desai, and Asim’s romance with Himanshi Khurana.