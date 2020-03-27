Image Credit: Gulf News

‘Stay Home, Stay Safe’ is the new four-word mantra that have been drilled into your collective consciousness to keep coronavirus at bay. Gulf News makes it their mission to bolster this worthy cause.

But we are not alone in this battle.

A galaxy of Bollywood stars, popular Hind movie singers and South Indian actors are throwing their weight and celebrity behind our cause of urging the public to remain indoor and to flatten the curve of coronavirus spread.

While Bollywood hitmaker Sonu Nigam who’s in Dubai right now urges his fans in the UAE to be superheroes in real life by staying home, award-winning South Indian actress Mamta Mohandas, who grew up in Bahrain, has a message that may protect you and your loved ones.

Designer Manish Malhotra, who is on the speed-dial of stars including Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kiara Advani, has put out a special message for Gulf News readers and subscribers.

If you love them and their body of work, listen to what your reel-life heroes have to say about becoming superheroes in real life.

Manish Malhotra