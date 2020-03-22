Bollywood stars appealing to people to not abandon pets during the pandemic

Arjun Kapoor, Image Credit: IANS

Animal lovers Arjun Kapoor and Twinkle Khanna have tried to make people believe that coronavirus doesn’t spread through animals.

Kapoor came forward and appealed to his fans to be kind to animals, as he posted a picture of himself standing next to a dog and assuring that “animals are safe from the COVID 2019 virus. [sic]”

“Day Afternoon...Animals are safe from the COVID 2019 virus, so be kind be decent be human and stop leaving them stranded at a time like this,” Kapoor captioned the post shared on Instagram.

However, Kapoor is not the only one to make an effort to reassure people the virus is not spreading through animals. Actor-turned-writer Twinkle Khanna also created awareness about the misconceptions that pets are not prone to coronavirus infection.