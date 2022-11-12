A Delhi Court on Friday deferred a reserved order on the bail plea of Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandes in an alleged money laundering case of Rs200 crores/Rs2 billion.
The court has also extended the interim bail granted to Fernandes till Tuesday. Conman Sukesh Chandrashekar is also an accused in this case.
The court had reserved the order on Thursday after hearing the arguments.
Special judge Shailendra Malik deferred the order on the bail plea of Fernandes till Tuesday. The Court is likely to pronounce the order at 4pm on Tuesday.
The Court also raised questions that why the agency did not arrest her during the investigation. The court had said that the agency arrested some accused but not some others.
Fernandes’ counsel, senior advocate Siddharth Agarwal and Prashant Patil, submitted that the actress cooperated with the investigation and her statement was recorded five times.
They also submitted that she was not arrested during the investigation and the supplementary charge sheet has been filed and she is also a woman. This proposition ought not to be altered by the court.
It was also argued that she was not aware that the gifts she received were out of proceeds of crime. In these circumstances, she is entitled to bail.
On the other hand counsel for ED submitted that she has a history of attempting to flee the country. She did not cooperate in the investigation.
Apart from this, she is economically sound, she can influence the investigation and win over the witnesses.
She possessed, used and enjoyed the proceeds of crime, ED argued.