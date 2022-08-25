Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez has said that her Fixed Deposits (FDs), which the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached in connection with the Rs200 crore PMLA case involving multimillionaire conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar, are her hard-earned money and not proceeds of crime.
Jacqueline in her reply furnished before the concerned authority said that she made the FDs before having any links with the conman. It was her income which was legal and tax was also paid on it, she added.
“It is my own earned money. At that time Chandrashekhar didn’t exist in this world. This should be released. The allegations against me is that I received gifts from him,” she said in her reply.
Recently, the ED attached a number of Jacqueline’s FDs claiming it was tainted money. The agency has also filed second supplementary chargesheet recently in the matter against the actress.
In her reply Jacqueline also said: “Just because she is (a) recipient of certain gifts which were forced on her for forming a connect, can’t be used to ignore the fact which the record otherwise clearly shows that she was conned by Sukesh Chandrasekhar. The approach of ED, unfortunately, seems to be highly mechanical and motivated, hence, blinded towards the fact that respondent (Jacqueline) has lost more than what can be measured in money.”