Indian comedian Nitinn Miranni, who grew up in Dubai, will perform in the city on March 16 and 17 at the Revel Haus Dxb and bring his signature blend of humour and wit. He will be in his rotund uncle Manmaani get-up where he cracks joke as an older person with no filter.
Miranni is a popular face in the Dubai comedy club circuit. He has shared the stage with Bollywood’s Shah Rukh Khan and Hollywood’s Marlon Wayans, Eddie Griffin and Trevor Noah.
“Get ready for 2 nights of Mazeyyyy [fun] with unclemanmaani & me,” Miranni said in statement.
He has also performed to packed audiences in the Middle East, India, Hong Kong, Maldives, New York, Toronto and London. His brand Komic Sutra is all about “Laugh and Let Laugh”.
The show starts at 8pm on March 16 and 9.30pm on March 17. For reservations, contact 054-7051445 or 050-6483605.