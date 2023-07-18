Indian comedian, actor and television host Kapil Sharma will perform in Dubai’s Coca-Cola Arena on September 24.
Fresh off his US and UK tours, Sharma’s sense of humour and impeccable comic timing have made him a household name in India and across the world, first with Comedy Circus, and then, after he launched his own show, 'Comedy Nights with Kapil'.
Commenting on his Dubai tour, Sharma said: “Dubai is a special place for us performers as we get to meet and interact with the entire Asian diaspora. Laughter has no borders and I am looking forward to sharing an evening of ‘dhamaal’ (fun) with all my fans at Coca-Cola Arena.”
Sharma has won numerous awards for his contribution to the entertainment industry, including multiple Indian Television Academy Awards and the CNN-IBN Indian of the Year award. In addition to his comedy career, Kapil Sharma has also acted in several Bollywood films, including ‘Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon’ and ‘Firangi’.
The show will bring together Sharma with his comedy superstar squad who have perfected the art of amusing the audience.
Early bird tickets start at Dh98. For details, log on to www.coca-cola-arena.com.